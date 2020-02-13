Boko Haram attacks Maiduguri after Buhari’s visit

Boko Haram on Wednesday attacked Maiduguri, Borno State capital, few hours after the President Muhammadu Buhari paid a condolence visit to the town.

Many residents of Jiddari Polo, 0n the outskirts of Maiduguri, had to flee into the town as insurgents attacked the community at 7:30pm.

Attempts by the insurgents to move into Maiduguri town were repelled by the military who engaged them in a shoot-out, according to the people fleeing from the area.

One of them, Mary Isa, told our confirmed that residents had run out of their homes for fear of being attacked or hit by bullets.

She said, “I have to scale the fence of my house as the sound of gunfire rent everywhere. We are in bushes as we are still afraid to come out of hiding.”

Another resident, Ibrahim Isa, said “Many of us have fled into the town as Boko Haram insurgents have come to attack us again.”

Efforts to get the military’s reaction did not succeed as the spokesman for Operation Lafiya Dole,Col. Ado Isa, did not pick his call. He did not reply to a text message, too. – Punch.