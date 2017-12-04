Boko Haram: Don’t panic over US, UK terror alert on Abuja, others – FG tells Nigerians

Nigerians were advised yesterday not to panic over that alert of a likely terror attack on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and elsewhere.

The British and the United States governments, on Saturday, warned their citizens of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups’ threat to carry out bomb attacks in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, during the Yuletide.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser Segun Adeyemi: “There is no cause for alarm despite the latest travel advisories by some Western countries.

”We know that the terrorists, who have been massively degraded and put on the run have been looking for soft targets to attack.

“This is the nature of terrorism all over the world, as can be seen in recent attacks in the UK, France and Egypt, among others.

”That is why the Nigerian security agencies have continued to be on the alert, even if their efforts have been largely unobtrusive so as not to disrupt the daily activities of the citizenry.

”Such efforts are routinely stepped up during religious festivals.”

Mohammed said the Federal Government would continue to take adequate measures to protect the lives and property of citizens and non-citizens alike.

He stressed that the military remained unrelenting in ensuring that the terrorists neither regroup nor regained the capacity to carry out organised attacks.

He said the Federal Government’s sensitisation campaign on security, with the punchline ”if you see something, say something”, would be stepped up on national radio and television.

The Minister advised the citizens to be security conscious and to report suspicious people and objects to the security agencies.