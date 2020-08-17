Boko Haram: DSS invites Mailafia again

Three days after he was invited, quizzed and released by the Department of State Services (DSS), former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has been invited again by the security agency.

The DSS questioned Mailafia, last Thursday, over his comments on a radio station that repentant Boko Haram insurgents told him and some leaders that a serving northern governor was a commander of the terrorist group that has held North-East geopolitical zone on the jugular since 2009.

Confirming his invitation in a WhatsApp message, Mailafia said he was standing with former House of Representatives Speaker, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba, who will also appear before DSS, today (Monday).

The message read in part: “We stand firmly with Comrade the Rt. Hon. Ghali Na’bba. Solidarity forever!

“Comrades kindly be notified that the Men in Black have invited me for a ‘chat’ yet again. I’m to appear before them at the Jos Command HQ of DSS at 12.00 noon today Monday. Solidarity forever!”