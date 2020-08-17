Na’abba: Nigeria drifting into police state under Buhari – Coalition of Norther Groups

A Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has raised the alarm over what it described as Nigeria’s drift towards becoming a police state under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The coalition specifically noted the invitation extended to a former Speaker of the House of Representatives; Alhaji Umar Ghali Na’abba by the Department of State Services (DSS) based on views he expressed in an interview he granted Channels Television.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Statement on Ghali Naabah’s summon by DSS.’ signed by the group’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in Kaduna on Sunday.

It read in part, “The Coalition of Northern Groups is alarmed by reports that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba, has been invited by the Department of State Services over the interview he granted Channels Television on Thursday regarding the agenda of the National Consultative Front to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.

“The CNG finds it worrying that the current administration is becoming more and more intolerant of opposition and criticism and gradually dragging the country towards becoming a police state.”