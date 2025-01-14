Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, yesterday, disclosed that more than 60,000 children were among the over 120,000 Boko Haram members who surrendered.

Musa revealed this during an interview with Arise News, yesterday while discussing efforts to combat insurgency in Nigeria.

The CDS explained that not all individuals associated with Boko Haram were willing participants, as many were conscripted or enslaved.

“What we realised is that not everyone that is part of it is a terrorist. Some of them were conscripted, some of them were forced, some were enslaved,” he said.

“Over 120,000 surrendered. Out of this number, over 60,000 were children.”

Musa revealed that after losing their territorial strongholds, Boko Haram adopted a grim strategy to recruit new members.

He expressed relief that many of these children are now in custody, saying they could have become a major threat if raised in a system that normalised violence and inhumane acts.

“In the past, they would capture communities and force men, especially adults to join them. They would be beheaded if they refused. So they had no choice.

“But now that they no longer have a territory, they decided to start impregnating the women. And what they do is that if a woman gives birth, four months after giving birth, they impregnate her again.

“They were trying to produce a new set of terrorists. And to us, those new sets would have been most dangerous. Children born into a system where violence, killing and inhumane acts were normalised would not have empathy. That’s why we are happy that over 60,000 surrendered,” he said.

Musa said surrendered members were profiled, in collaboration with the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies.

He said those found culpable would be investigated and prepared for trial, while women, children, and the elderly were undergoing care and rehabilitation.

“Nigeria is safe and will continue to be safe,” Musa said, adding that the government remained committed to deradicalisation, rehabilitation and prosecution to ensure lasting peace.