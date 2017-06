Eleven people were killed when Boko Haram gunmen and suicide bombers launched a rare combined attack inside the strategic northeast city of Maiduguri, Borno State, police said on Thursday.

Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu said one civilian was killed as locals in the Jiddari Polo area of the city fled the insurgents, while 10 were killed nearby in three separate suicide blasts. – AFP.