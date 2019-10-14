Border closure: FG denies attack on Nigerian embassy in Benin Republic

The Nigerian embassy in the Republic of Benin has said it was not attacked by citizens of the country.

Videos had trended online showing some youths attacking an embassy with reports claiming that the youths were attacking the Nigerian embassy over the closure of the Seme-Idiroko border between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

The denial was contained in a rejoinder circulated by the Nigerian embassy in Benin Republic on Sunday.

The statement, titled ‘Rejoinder on the Fake Video Clip on the Alleged Attack on the Nigeria Embassy in Cotonou, Benin Republic,’ was signed by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Kayode Oguntuase.

He said, “The embassy wishes to refute this fake news and reiterate that the embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou was never attacked and is not under any form of attack.

“The embassy’s premises and its personnel are currently safe, well protected and free from any form of threat or danger.”