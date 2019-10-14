France-bound passenger slumps, dies at Lagos Airport after news of wife’s death

Tragedy occurred at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed airport on Saturday, when a France-bound Nigerian passenger, Jude Oladapo, slumped and subsequently died.

The sad news took place while the late Oladapo, who was at the airport to board an Air France flight was going through the profiling procedures required of passengers traveling out of the country.

The 44 year old Oladapo, according to the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Command, Lagos Airport, DSP Joseph Alabi slumped and died after receiving the bad news of his wife’s death.

According to DSP Alabi, the incident happened 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and the death of Oladapo was confirmed by Dr Ajayi Olamide at the Murtala Muhammed International airport Medical facility.

The corpse of the late Oladapo has since been deposited at the Air Force Hospital mortuary.