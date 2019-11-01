Borno State re-introduces monthly sanitation exercise

The Borno state government has reintroduced monthly environmental sanitation twenty-six years after it was last carried out by a sitting government.

The exercise was re-introduced after almost all the crannies of the metropolis were overwhelmed by flood by the last raining season sending many people packing out of their homes.

Briefing newsmen in Maiduguri, Thursday, Commissioner of Environment, Mohammed Wanori called on residents to come out en mass to clean their environment on Saturday, 2nd November.

The Commissioner said that the state government has approved the first Saturday of every month for the cleaning of the entire state, especially where there are no insurgents to threaten the lives of the people.

Wanori hinted that during the exercise, all the drainage systems within Maiduguri metropolitan axis would be taken care of so that the floods which have been affecting residents would be eased off.

The Commissioner regretted that almost thirty per cent of Maiduguri was affected by flooding during the last raining season causing some people to create canoes to move to their areas because the floodwater produced by the blocked drainages were scary and life-threatening.