[BREAKING] 2017 Budget: FG to release fresh N750bn for capital projects

The Federal Government on Monday said the sum of N750bn would be released this week to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government for implementation of capital projects contained in the 2017 budget.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, gave the figure while speaking during a meeting with a delegation of investors from France.

She said the government had previously released the sum of N450bn for capital projects, adding that with the additional N750bn, a total sum of N1.2tn would have been invested in infrastructure projects.