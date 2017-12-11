Breaking: Explosion rocks New York City

New York City police are responding to reports of an explosion in central Manhattan, a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The explosion reportedly occurred at the 42th Street and 8th Avenue transit station, close to Times Square, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson said.

Several people were reported injured.

The spokesman was unable to comment on the size of the explosion or its origin but a source told THECITIZEN that one person was taken into custody after his device partially detonated inside a tunnel.

The NYPD said in a tweet that transit lines in the area were being evacuated.