BREAKING: Buhari approves licences for online radio, TV

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved licenses for online radio and television stations, as part of reforms in the broadcasting industry.

This was revealed in a statement by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The statement was signed by Segun Adeyemi, Special Adviser to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

It was revealed that Lai Mohammed disclosed this in Abuja on Friday when he received members of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), who were on a courtesy visit to his office.

He said, “I just want to use this opportunity to inform you that Mr. President has actually already approved a review of the Broadcast Code that is going to take care of many of the issues you have already raised here.

“In particular, the President has approved that WebTVs and radio stations, including foreign broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria, will be licensed because we must bring sanity into this industry.”

The Minister, who promised to carry along members of BON in the review of the Broadcasting Code, restated the commitment of the present administration to free media.

In his remarks, the Acting Chairman of BON, Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa, said the re-appointment of the Minister was deserving because he brought life and great innovation to the broadcast industry during the first tenure of the administration.