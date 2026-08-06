A total number of 176 women and children abducted by suspected terrorists from Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State have regained their freedom after spending about six months in captivity.

The release of the victims was announced on Wednesday by the Kwara State Government, with the governor’s media aide, Olayinka Fafoluyi, attributing the successful operation to the efforts of the Federal Government and security agencies.

In a post on Facebook, Fafoluyi wrote: “Alhamdulillaah and kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, security forces, and everyone who played a role in this huge feat. We are grateful!”

Sources close to security agencies in the state told journalists in Ilorin that the victims were rescued and released on Wednesday after months in the custody of their captors.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kwara State chapter, who is also the Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Abubakar Abdullahi Danladi, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and security operatives for securing the victims’ freedom.

“We are very grateful to the Federal Government and security forces on the release of the 176 victims of Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state,” Danladi said.

He disclosed that the victims were being held at the Wawa Military Cantonment in neighbouring Niger State pending their transportation back to Kwara.

“Yes, it’s true that they have been released, and I can’t tell for now whether ransom was paid or not. They are currently in Wawa Military Cantonment in Niger State because our people are not the only victims released.

“But the Office of the Secretary to the State Government is currently arranging vehicles that will bring them to Ilorin.

“So I thank Almighty God that their release happened in my time, and I’m very happy about this,” he added.

Also confirming the release, the member representing Gwanabe/Gweria/Bani/Adena Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Saidu Baba Ahmed, described the development as a major relief.

“Yes, the Woro kidnap victims have been released. I’m very, very excited about this development. We give thanks to President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and our security operatives,” the lawmaker said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state government had announced the development in a brief statement, saying: “Alhamdulillaah and kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, security forces, and everyone who played a role in this huge feat. We are grateful! Details later.”

However, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, said he was yet to receive official confirmation when contacted.

“I’m not aware, so I cannot confirm it. I made contacts to Kaiama Local Government; still, I couldn’t get concrete information,” the police commissioner said.

The victims were abducted during a deadly attack on Woro community on February 3, 2026, when suspected terrorists stormed the area, killing scores of residents and abducting more than 170 women and children.

The attack, regarded as one of the deadliest in Kwara State in recent years, claimed between 162 and 170 lives, while local sources and the Red Cross estimated the death toll could have been as high as 200.

The assault also forced many residents to flee the community, raising fresh concerns over insecurity in parts of Kwara and neighbouring states. – Arise.