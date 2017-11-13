BREAKING: Buhari backs El-Rufai on planned teachers’ sacking

November 13, 2017 0

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday backed the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai’s planned sacking of 21,780 teachers who recently failed the competency test conducted by the state government.

Buhari made his position know at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council on the challenges facing the Education sector in Nigeria themed: “Education in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects”.

He said it was not acceptable for teachers not to be better than their students.

Details later. – Punch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

I’m under pressure to contest for presidency again – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says his supporters have been putting pressure on him to contest the 2019 presidential election ...