BREAKING: Buhari backs El-Rufai on planned teachers’ sacking

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday backed the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai’s planned sacking of 21,780 teachers who recently failed the competency test conducted by the state government.

Buhari made his position know at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council on the challenges facing the Education sector in Nigeria themed: “Education in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects”.

He said it was not acceptable for teachers not to be better than their students.

Details later. – Punch.