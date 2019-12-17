BREAKING: Buhari signs 2020 budget

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Tuesday, signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

The National Assembly had passed the N10.59 trillion budget on December 5.

On his verified Twitter handle, the retired major general said, “It is my pleasant duty, today, on my 77th birthday, to sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law. I’m pleased that the National Assembly has expeditiously passed this Bill. Our Federal Budget is now restored to a January-December implementation cycle.

Present at the signing ceremony, which held at the State House were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.