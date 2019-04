President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the National Minimum Wage Bill into law.

The bill approving N30,000 as the new national minimum wage was passed by both chambers of National Asaembly before commencing on break for the 2019 gemeral elections.

The delay in signing the bill into law had instigated the workers who pleaded with President Buhari to append his signature on the bill before the coming Workers Day on May 1.