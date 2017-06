Justice Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of the N13bn cash seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an apartment in Ikoyi, to the Federal Government.

Recall that in April, operatives of the EFCC found $38 million, £27,000 and N23 million in a private residence on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, acting on a tip-off by a whistleblower.

More details soon…