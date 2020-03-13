BREAKING: Court orders IG, DSS DG to release Sanusi

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the release of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, who was banished to Awe, a town in Nasarawa State.

He was dethroned on Monday.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the interim order following an ex parte application moved by his lead counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) on Friday.