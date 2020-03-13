South-South APC leaders endorse Giadom as Oshiomhole’s replacement

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress from the South-South zone of the country have insisted that the party’s National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for next Tuesday must hold.

They have also asked all members of the party from the six states in the zone to attend the meeting.

At a zonal caucus meeting, which ended on Thursday night in Abuja, the leaders endorsed the current Acting National Chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, as a replacement for the embattled National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.