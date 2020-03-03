BREAKING: Court restrains resident doctors in ESUT Teaching Hospital from further strike action

The National Industrial Court sitting in Enugu has issued an interim injunction restraining the members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, from continuing with the industrial action already embarked upon.

The Court further restrained the Association and/or its members from taking any action in furtherance of the strike action pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed by the Enugu State Government.

The interim injunction was issued by Justice O.O. Arowosegbe upon the Motion Exparte filed by the state government on March 2, 2020.

Justice Arowosegbe ordered the Resident Doctors to “forthwith stop the strike already commenced and immediately stop any action in furtherance of the strike or any strike till the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

The case has been adjourned till March 17 for hearing of the substantive motion.

The Association of Resident Doctors of ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, had embarked on industrial action, which the state government faulted.