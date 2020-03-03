Coronavirus: Chinese in quarantine at Lagos airport

A Chinese national on a flight from Addis Ababa -Lagos aboard Ethiopian Airlines was on Monday evening quarantined on arrival at the Murtala Mohammed international Airport(MMIA) Lagos after checks on him by port health officials.

A source at the airport, who disclosed this, said the Chinese reportedly coughed on the flight and twice in the arrival hall.

The source said the Chinese was immediately attended to by port health staff and separated from other passengers while officers of the Lagos State Centre for Disease Control were notified to carryout further test on the Chinese national.

As at the time of filling in this report efforts were still on to get more details on the passenger.

The Regional Manager, MMIA, Mrs. Victoria Shin Abah said they were still expecting the results from the Lagos State Center for Disease Control.