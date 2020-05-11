[BREAKING] COVID-19: NCDC issues guidelines for private labs

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has issued guidelines for private laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests across the country.

The Director-General of the Centre, Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

The DG said the guidelines would be released on Monday night via the Centre’s website.

He said, “We have now come up with guidelines for integrating the private sector into COVID-19 testing.

“So, every private sector lab that wants to join can pick up the COVID-19 testing guidelines that we will upload on our website tonight, look through it and define what they need to do and we will support them through that process.

“This is one bit of the changes we continue to make in our response to the pandemic.”