Catholic Church offers 425 hospitals as isolation centres – FG

The Federal Government says the Catholic Church in Nigeria has offered its 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide to be used as isolation centres for coronavirus patients in the country.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made this known in a briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the high number of infections recorded in the country in the one week since the eased restriction in parts of the country was due to the increased testing capacity in Nigeria.

He said, “During the first week, the country generally recorded high cases. This is attributable to our expanded capacity for testing with the opening up of more testing centres and laboratories. As at today, there are 21 laboratories nationwide including private laboratories.

“We have encouraged states to have at least 300-bed isolation centres including intensive care units. However, with the increase in cases, we have begun to experience some shortages of bed spaces in the isolation centres.

“As part of efforts to support the states in the establishment of isolation and treatment centres, I wish to remind our state governors that the Catholic Bishops’ Conference has offered and volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics that belong to the Catholic Mission nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centres. Governors are encouraged to approach Catholic Bishops and Arch-Bishops in their states to access these facilities.”