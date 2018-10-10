BREAKING: No agreement yet on new minimum wage – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday, said the Federal Government and the organised labour have yet to reach an agreement on the new National Minimum Wage.

He said the government was still consulting and negotiation was still ongoing.

Ngige said this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said there was no truth in the claim that those concerned have agreed to increase the minimum wage to N30,000.

He explained that while the organised labour agreed on N30,000, the organised private sector came down to N25,000, the Federal Government proposed N24,000 while state governors proposed N20,000.

He said in accordance with Convention 131 of the International Labour Organisation, the most important thing to consider in fixing the new minimum wage is the ability to pay.

Details later…