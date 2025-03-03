In a dramatic turn of events, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa has been sworn back in as Speaker of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly just weeks after his removal

The embattled former speaker’s reinstatement marks a significant shift in the Assembly’s leadership.

Obasa’s return was accompanied by a reshuffling of key positions. Mojisola Meranda, who briefly held the speakership, was reinstated as Deputy Speaker.

David Setonji returned to his role as Deputy Chief Whip, Richard Kasumu was appointed Deputy Majority Leader, Adewale Temitope assumed the position of Majority Leader, and Mojeed Fatai was named Chief Whip.

The reinstatement follows a period of intense political maneuvering, sparked by Obasa’s initial impeachment on allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office.

During his return speech, Obasa expressed gratitude to his colleagues and party leaders who intervened in the crisis, acknowledging their efforts in securing his reinstatement.

He commended them for their assistance and for working to ensure his return to his position.