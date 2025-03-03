The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) disclosed on Monday that Runway 18R/36L at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos has been temporarily shut down for immediate rehabilitation

The agency stated that the closure would last for just two days due to safety concerns, stressing that construction equipment at the A2 Taxiway-link could pose a danger to landing and departing aircraft.

In a memo addressed to the Airport Manager and the Regional General Manager for the Southwest Region, FAAN’s Head of Operations, J.U. Nwosu, emphasised the necessity of the closure to prevent operational risks.

The closure, scheduled for March 3 and 4, comes just two weeks after the runway was reopened following an 11-month maintenance shutdown.

The shorter 18L/36R runaway will now handle all flight operations during the closure, and it’s expected to lead to potential delays for both domestic and international flights.

FAAN has directed technical departments to enhance security, inspect facilities, and enforce 24-hour surveillance to ensure smooth operations.

