BREAKING: Reps in rowdy session as Gbajabiamila suspends plenary

Plenary at the House of Representatives turned rowdy on Wednesday.
The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamilia, had he said received a letter from opposition members, which he was about to read to the lawmakers.
A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Kingsley Chinda, however, raise a point of order but the Speaker ruled him out of order.
The development turned the session into rowdiness, with several PDP lawmakers protesting against the planned announcement.
The sergeants-at-arms moved to protect the mace while Gbajabiamila, in the heat of the controversy, adjourned the plenary.
He was guarded out of the chamber amid cheers and jeers.
Details later…