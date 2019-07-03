BREAKING: Reps in rowdy session as Gbajabiamila suspends plenary

Plenary at the House of Representatives turned rowdy on Wednesday.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamilia, had he said received a letter from opposition members, which he was about to read to the lawmakers.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Kingsley Chinda, however, raise a point of order but the Speaker ruled him out of order.

The development turned the session into rowdiness, with several PDP lawmakers protesting against the planned announcement.

The sergeants-at-arms moved to protect the mace while Gbajabiamila, in the heat of the controversy, adjourned the plenary.

He was guarded out of the chamber amid cheers and jeers.

