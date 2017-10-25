BREAKING: Shekau’s wife killed in air strike, says NAF

October 25, 2017

The Nigerian Air Force said on Wednesday that it believed the wife of Boko Haram terrorists’ leader, Abubakar Shekau, Mallama Fitdasi, had been killed in air strikes on a hideout in Durwawa area.
Durwawa is a location in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Our correspondent learnt that the Boko Haram terrorists were reportedly bombed by fighter jets during a meeting on Monday.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, confirmed the strikes.

