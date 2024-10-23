President Bola Tinubu has sacked six Ministers from his cabinet and also forwarded to the National Assembly seven ministerial nominees to take over from the vacant positions.

The Ministers that were relieved from the cabinet were Prof. Tahir Mamman, (Education), Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (Women Affairs), Mohammed Gwarzo (State for Housing), Jamila Ibrahim (Youth Development), Lola Ade-John (Tourism) and the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, who has been replaced.

The President also forwarded seven new ministerial nominees to the National Assembly including wife of late Dim Odeimegwu Ojukwu, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu for confirmation.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, presided over by the President, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Onanuga also announced that ten Ministers have been assigned new portfolios.