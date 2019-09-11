BREAKING: Tribunal dismisses Atiku’s petition against Buhari

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal gave its final verdict on the petitions by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at about 16.54 today.

The verdict was anti-climactic as the chairman announced the dismissal of the petitions in their entirety.

By inference, President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election on 23 February has thus been confirmed.

Indications that the verdict was heading towards this conclusion were clear as the Tribunal picked on grounds after grounds of the petition, clinically knocking them off, one after the other, especially the major pillars: the existence of an INEC server and President Muhammadu Buhari’s eligibility to stand for election.

The INEC server did not exist and Buhari was eminently qualified, educationally, to stand for election, the Tribunal found. – The News.