US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday voiced hope that the United States will be able to lift visa restrictions that were slapped last week on Nigeria.

Meeting the Nigerian Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, Pompeo said that the curbs were imposed on Nigeria and five other countries as the United States wanted them to do more to ascertain the information on travelers.

“I’m optimistic that’s going to happen,” Pompeo told reporters.

Details later…