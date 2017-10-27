Buhari apologises to Saraki, Dogara as security bars lawmakers from Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has apologized to the leadership over the National Assembly over the mix-up that led to their embarrassment caused by the security personnel in Aso Villa.

The leadership of the National Assembly visited the villa to discuss the 2018 budget with President Buhari.

Upon arrival at the Villa, the lawmakers were angered by the level of security screening they were subjected to and angrily opted to abandon the meeting.

They were informed they would be subjected to checks including body searches.

The lawmakers who were conveyed in a bus had arrived early for clearance, but the security men at the pilot gate insisted that while the Senate President and the Speaker could go in, others must pass through screening.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, later told State House Correspondents at the post-FEC briefing that the executive would now liaise with the National Assembly on a date President Buhari would present access passes to the lawmakers.

He had said that only the president who is constitutionally backed has the prerogative to make them available to the public.

Some moments after the incident, efforts to get the lawmakers to come back could not thaw the ice.