Kebbi govt to blacklist contractors, sack govt officials for poor project handling

Kebbi State government said it would henceforth blacklist contractors and sack any government official that conspired with contractors to poorly execute its projects.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, disclosed this to journalists while inspecting the damaged roofs and structures at the NYSC camp in Dakingari, Suru local government area.

He said government was worried over poor handling of its projects by contractors and it was also concerned about how government officials have been helping and conspiring with contractors to deliver poor projects to the state.

‘’We will no longer tolerate poor handling of projects by contractors. Any government official caught conniving with contractors to deliver poor projects will be sacked and contractors will be blacklisted,” he said.

He said the governor has approved over N50 million for the renovation of the NYSC camp.

In his response, the State NYSC Coordinator, Barde Usman commended the state government for the renovation of the damaged structures at the camp.