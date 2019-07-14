Buhari calls Afenifere leader, Fasoranti, says killers of daughter will be apprehended

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday called Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over the tragic killing of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunri, by an armed gang on Kajola-Ore road, Ondo State on Friday.

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari condoled with the grieving nonagenarian, wishing him the comfort of God, and fortitude to bear the great loss.

He also said the president assured him that security agencies would spare no effort in apprehending the culprits, and bringing them to justice.

Adesina added that Fasoranti thanked the president for identifying with him and his family in this time of their travail, praying God to restore peace and amity to the country.