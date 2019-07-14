Jonathan commiserates with Chief Fasoranti over killing of daughter

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with Afenifere chairman, Chief Reuben Fasoranti and the entire Fasoranti family over the death of their daughter Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, who was killed on Friday by suspected gun men.

In a message of condolence, Jonathan described the killing of the daughter of Afenifere chairman as shocking and called on the authorities to bring the culprits to book.

The former President said: “My heart goes out to Chief Reuben Fasoranti and his entire family over the untimely death of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, at the hands of suspected gunmen.

“No one deserves to hear such news, not the least being Pa Fasoranti, a man that has given so much to Nigeria and asked so little. I am encouraged by the message from the Governor of Ondo state and his assurances that those behind this heinous and callous crime will be brought to book.

“Baba, may God comfort you and your family and grant you the fortitude to bear the loss, even as we pray that the Almighty returns peace to Nigeria. My family and I offer you our deepest solidarity now and always. We also extend our arm in love to Afenifere. You are not alone.”