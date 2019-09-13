Buhari denies plan to increase fuel prices

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday affirmed that there are no plans to increase fuel prices.

He added that he had no intention of inflicting additional hardship on Nigerians.

The President said this when he met with newly elected officers of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in his office, in Abuja. The TUC delegation was led by the National President, Quadri Olaleye.

President Buhari disclosed this when he responded to a request by the group not to increase the price of fuel and promised to sustain the momentum in his second tenure and lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

He added that the key agenda of the inaugural Federal executive council meeting focused on the medium-term expenditure framework which includes the minimum wage as he re-echoed a commitment to implement the new national minimum wage.

Leader of the delegation, Quadri Olaleye of the Food, beverage, and tobacco senior staff association who recently emerged as the new National President of the TUC, replacing Bobboi Kaigama led the14-member National administrative council of the union to the President.

The Minister of Labour, Doctor Chris Ngige was also at the meeting.