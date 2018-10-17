Buhari expects 2019 elections to be free, fair – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said he expected the forthcoming general elections in 2019 to be free and fair.

He hinged his belief on the fact that the country had so far organised five general elections since the return to democracy in 1999.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving Letters of Credence from four ambassadors, including the Ambassador of the Peoples’ Republic of Japan, Mr. Yutaka Kikuta, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari said the 2019 general elections would usher the country into another clime of maturity, peace and unity.

He said the country’s political and electoral institutions have continued to evolve in strength, skill and experience after each election.

The President said, “We are currently on the threshold of another general election and after five general elections in the country since 1999, we expect that the 2019 elections will be free and fair.

“The political system is good and if people work hard, they will succeed.”

He also noted that the increase in the number of political parties that will field candidates in 2019 elections indicates that Nigerians are now more politically conscious and willing to serve the country.