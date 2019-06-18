Buhari laments as Boko Haram bombs Borno viewing centre, kills 30

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday that those who attacked a viewing centre in Mandarari, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, on Sunday would be punished by God.

About 30 persons were said to have been killed in the multiple bomb blasts, suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram.

Another 40 victims were reportedly wounded.

Buhari, who condemned the attacks, condoled with the Borno State Government and the families of the victims.

“President Buhari decries the heinous acts, stressing that perpetrators of evil acts have judgment awaiting them, not only from man, via the long arms of the law, but also from God Almighty.

“He urges security agents to sustain surveillance in all theatres of security challenges in the country, taking into consideration the unconventional methods deployed by terrorists to harm innocent and unsuspecting victims.

“The President commends the efforts of emergency response workers and humanitarian organisations.

“He prays that God will grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and comfort their families”, the Presidency said in a statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.