Taraba govt imposes curfew on Jalingo as herdsmen continue attacks

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Monday night imposed curfew on Jalingo following fresh attacks by Fulani herdsmen in some communities in Kona and ATC areas near Jalingo.

The curfew was contained in a statement by Mr Bala Dan Abu, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity.

According to the governor, the curfew will run from 4:00 pm to 6:00 am daily till further notice.

“In view of the fresh outbreak of crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC near Jalingo, the Taraba government has decided to impose a curfew on Jalingo and all the affected communities with immediate effect.

“The curfew is from 4:00pm to 6:00 am daily and it remains in force until further notice,” he said.

He noted that security agencies in the state had been directed to enforce the curfew strictly to ensure strict compliance and quick return of peace to the affected communities.

Fulani herdsmen on Monday evening attacked Janibanibu village at the outskirts of Jalingo forcing residents to flee.

Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Kamai the Parish Priest of St. John the Baptist, Janibanibu, said, “Though the people have fled the area, the attackers burn down the whole village before the arrival of security agencies.

“Their target is to attack Kona village as a follow up to what happened yesterday,” he said.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP David Misal, who confirmed the attack said there was an attempt by bandits to attack the Nukkai area of Jalingo but men of the command and other sister security agencies repelled the attack, forcing the attackers to retreat.

On Sunday, many were feared killed in Jauro-Sabai, a suburb of Jalingo, as rampaging herdsmen invaded the area.

Residents of Nukai, ATC, Kasuwan Bera, and Jauro-Sabai have reportedly fled the area, as rattling gunshots continue to rend the air.