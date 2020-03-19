The plan, essentially, is intended to deepen internet penetration in the country, according to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Pantami.

The President also commissioned the National Emergency Call Centre, which is expected to link Abuja residents with the Police, fire service, federal road safety officials, during an emergency.

The emergency number, 112, is toll-free.

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, which is in charge of the project, said it is working to link the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to the call centre, in light of the coronavirus outbreak sweeping through the world.

President Buhari also launched the Digital Nigeria program, which is designed to equip young Nigerians with digital and entrepreneurial skills, according to Pantami.

Lastly, President Buhari launched a Communications and Digital Economy complex, operated by Mr Pantami’s ministry.