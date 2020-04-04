Buhari orders joint Army, Police raids on bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigerian Army to support the police and flush out bandits from forests around the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

According to him, the President issued the directive to flush out bandits from forests, especially in the areas that witnessed recent attacks.

Shehu explained that the President gave the directive in response to the killing of 22 people in Sokoto State, whose community was attacked by armed bandits.

He added that the order was also in response to the reported killing of 10 people in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“In a quick response, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has already gotten in touch with the General Officers Commanding the army formations in the affected states, directing them to reinforce the police efforts to track the bandits and bring them to justice,” the statement said.

The President condoled with the governments and people of the two states, assuring Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Simon Lalong of the Federal Government’s support in bringing an end to the spate of attacks in the regions.

He also sympathised with the families and friends of the victims and prayed that Allah would comfort them.