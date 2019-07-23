Buhari orders Police IG to quash Shi’ite protests

President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed the Inspector-General of Police ( IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He gave the directive after the IGP briefed him on the security situation in the country, especially the activities of the IMN.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the IGP said: “The president asked us to make sure we provide security for every citizen of this country and not to leave any space that will make some group of people that will lead to break down of law and order. So, the charge by Mr. President is that we must provide security for every Nigerian.

“Specifically we briefed him of the incessant acts of trouping out of this group of people, protesting here and there. We briefed him on the fact that we have been able to curtail their excesses and to let him understand that everything is under control.”