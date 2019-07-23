Deputy Police Commissioner, journalist, 10 others die as Shi’ites stretch Abuja protest

A Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the FCT Police Command, DCP Usman Umar, was killed during Monday’s protest in Abuja by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The officer was allegedly shot while trying to calm the protesters who took over major part of the Central Business District of the city.

According to a statement in Abuja by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, three others were injured during the protest.

Also, a Channels Television reporter, Precious Owolabi, who was hit by stray bullet, was last night confirmed dead.

Precious, 23, was a corps member serving with Channels Television in Abuja.

The management of the television confirmed his death during its 10 pm news.

The battle grounds were the popular Federal Secretariat, Eagle Square and around the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Members of the IMN stepped up their protest for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, despite last week’s restriction of all protests in Abuja to the Unity Fountain.

The sect members trooped out in their hundreds to continue their daily protest.

Eye witnesses said that the police, who attempted to prevent the Shiites members from storming the Federal Secretariat flashpoint, started firing gunshots and tear gas, as the protesters were forcing their way through to the area.

It was gathered that the attempt by the police to disperse the sect members failed as the security details appeared to have been overwhelmed by the surging protesters.

Unconfirmed reports said more than five Shiite members were killed.

The protest, which began from NITEL Junction at Wuse 2, was said to have been disrupted by policemen who condoned off the road leading to the National Assembly and the three Arms Zone.

According to eyewitnesses, live ammunition was allegedly fired at the protesters as they advanced and made their way toward the Eagle Square and the Federal Secretariat.

The sustained shooting, it was learnt, led to commotion and pandemonium as workers and passersby ran for their dear lives.

The clash sparked panic as anxious workers at the Federal Secretariat, commuters and motorists fled the area.

There was a terrible traffic jam at the city centre, which forced many motorists to abandon their cars.

Reporters sighted the five bodies around the Federal Secretariat.

At the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) substation close to the Federal Secretariat, one water tanker and one operational vehicle stationed at the sub-station were set ablaze allegedly by the protesters.

Cars at the general motor park behind the Eagle Square were vandalised by the protesters.

The back windshield of a car at the National Assembly car park was shattered by what was described as “stray bullet”.

The sect members retreated when they noticed that the security operatives had overpowered them.

Some security agents in army uniform were observed helping the police to contain the situation.

The sect members were said to have infiltrated the FCT Central Business Area from Maraba and Nyanya in Nasarawa State.

Traffic was heavy on Keffi-Abuja Expressway as soldiers conducted a stop-and-search operation.

IMN spokesman Abdullahi Musa said 10 of its members were shot dead; several others were injured.

Musa insisted that killing or arresting members of the group will not stop them from protesting until their leader is freed.

His words: “As I am speaking with you about 10 of our members have been shot dead by the police.”

The police evacuated the bodies from the road.