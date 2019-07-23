BREAKING: Buhari nominates Akpabio, Amaechi, Fashola, Keyamo as ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent the list of 43 ministerial nominees for the screening and confirmation of the senate

Some of the names on the list include former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, former Benue State governor, George Akume, Buhari campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

Others on the list are former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Senator Olutayo Alasoadura, immediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Olurunnimbe Mamora

Immediate former ministers who made the list, include Rotimi Amaechi, Raji Fashola, Adamu Adamu, and Lai Mohammed.

Details later.