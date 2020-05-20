Buhari sacks TCN boss, appoints successor

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of Usman Gur Mohammed as managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He has also approved the appointment of Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, an engineer, to act as the CEO.

Minister of Power, Mohammed Saleh announced the change today.

Saleh also announced the confirmation of four executive directors by Buhari.

Victor Adewumi was confirmed as executive director transmission services provider, while M. J. Lawal would be in charge of independent systems operator.

The other executive directors are Ahmed lsa-Dutse, finance and accounts; and Justin Dodo, human resources and corporate services.

TCN transmits electricity to the privately run distribution companies.

It is wholly owned by the federal government.

 

