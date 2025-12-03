Thirty-eight worshippers kidnapped by armed men in Kwara State have been safely reunited with their families following a coordinated rescue effort led by federal and state authorities.

The victims, who were abducted during a religious event in Eruku, were received back in their hometown on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m., where emotional crowds gathered to welcome them home after days in captivity.

According to a statement issued by Prince Dada Sunday, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of Ekiti Local Government, the rescue was the result of joint interventions by President Bola Tinubu, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Before their return, the group was formally handed over to Ekiti Local Government Chairman, Honourable Awelewa Olawale Gabriel, during a brief ceremony in Ilorin. Speaking after the handover, Awelewa praised the swift government response and the collaboration among security agencies that made the operation possible.

He also commended the medical teams who provided immediate care for the rescued victims, noting that all 38 individuals were stabilised before being transported home.

Awelewa assured residents that the local government would intensify security measures across its 10 wards. “We will leave no stone unturned in protecting the lives and property of our people,” he said.

The Owa of Eruku expressed gratitude on behalf of the community, describing the return of the abducted worshippers as a moment of profound relief. He applauded the roles played by President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRasaq, and security operatives, calling the rescue an example of what coordinated action can achieve.

The successful operation has renewed calls for sustained collaboration between security agencies and local authorities as communities across Nigeria continue to grapple with rising incidents of kidnapping.