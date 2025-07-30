Damini Ogulu, often known as Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning Nigerian artist, sang at the England Women’s Euro Trophy parade on Tuesday at Beckingham Palace.

The ‘African Giant’ joined the Lionesses on stage to perform his hit song ‘For My Hand’, which features English musician Ed Sheeran.

Burna Boy’s electrifying performance had England manager Sarina Wiegman and the Lionesses, and 100,000 fans who came out to celebrate with them buzzing and bouncing.

Burna Boy also made history as the first-ever African artiste to perform in a Champions League final in 2023.

Burna Boy and Brazilian pop star Anitta were the headliners at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show.