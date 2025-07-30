‎‎The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has officially ruled out the sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, reaffirming its commitment to completing high-grade rehabilitation and retention of the plant.

‎Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Bayo Ojulari, made the announcement during a company-wide town hall meeting at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, ending weeks of speculation over the future of the country’s most prominent state-owned refining asset.

‎He described selling the Port Harcourt Refining Company as “ill-advised and sub-commercial.”

‎Ojulari’s remarks come amid rising public concern sparked by his earlier comments at the 2025 OPEC Seminar in Vienna, where he said “all options are on the table” regarding the future of Nigeria’s refineries.

The statement triggered a wave of speculation that a sale might be imminent.

‎He stated that the new position of the firm isn’t a shift. Rather, it is informed by ongoing detailed technical and financial reviews of the Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri refineries.

‎The statement added, “The ongoing review indicates that the earlier decision to operate the Port Harcourt refinery, before full completion of its rehabilitation, was ill-informed and subcommercial.

‎”Although progress is being made on all three, the emerging outlook calls for more advanced technical partnerships to complete and high-grade the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

‎”Thus, selling is highly unlikely as it would lead to further value erosion.”

At the town hall, the Executive Vice Presidents presented progress reports from the Upstream, Downstream, Finance, Business Services, Gas, Power, and New Energy businesses, highlighting operational achievements, ongoing reforms, and areas requiring attention.

According to the statement, the announcement reinforces NNPC’s mandate as a strategic custodian of national energy infrastructure and reflects a firm resolve to deliver on the complete rehabilitation and long-term viability of Nigeria’s refineries.

It also signals continuity in the Federal Government’s broader energy security objectives and a commitment to retaining critical assets under national control.

Feedback during and after the session revealed a workforce energised and aligned with the leadership’s vision. Described as “reassuring,” “transformational,” and “sustainable”, the atmosphere reflected an optimistic outlook among employees and hopefulness about the company’s evolving strategic direction.

“NNPC Ltd will continue to reposition itself as a commercially driven, professionally managed national energy company, grounded in transparency, focused on performance, and unwavering in its responsibility to its number one stakeholder group, Nigerians,” Ojulari concluded.

The statement added that the declaration was received with applause from hundreds of staff attendees, who described the position as a renewed sense of business-focused direction across the organisation.