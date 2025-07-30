President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Deputy Controller-General Olumode Samuel Adeyemi as the new Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, effective August 14, 2025.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board made the announcement in a statement signed by its Secretary, Major General A.M. Jibril (retd.), on behalf of the President on Wednesday.

“This appointment follows the imminent retirement of the current Controller-General, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji, on August 13, 2025, upon attaining the age of 60,” the statement read.

The CDCFIB noted that Olumode brings “a wealth of experience” to the role, having transferred from the FCT Fire Service to the Federal Fire Service and rising to the position of Deputy Controller-General in charge of Human Resources at the Service headquarters.

“In the course of his career, the Officer has attended and passed all mandatory in-service trainings, command course as well as other courses within and outside the country,” the statement added.

Olumode is also a member or fellow of several professional bodies, including the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, the Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, and the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management of Nigeria.

The Board expressed appreciation to the outgoing Controller-General for what it described as “his remarkable contributions to the development of the Federal Fire Service,” and commended his “dedication and commitment to the service, and the numerous initiatives he spearheaded during his period of service.”