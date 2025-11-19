Chiamaka Nnadozie received the Women’s Best Keeper award for the third time in a row at the 2025 CAF Awards.

It capped a great year for Brighton & Hove Albion’s keeper, who has established herself as one of the best in the world.

Nnadozie won the award’s maiden edition in 2023 and 2024.

The 24-year-old also had an outstanding outing at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th title.

At club level, Nnadozie helped her former club, Paris FC, win the Coupe de Feminine in May.

She was also nominated for the 2025 Yachine Trophy, becoming the first African to achieve the feat.